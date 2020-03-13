Coronavirus| UFFICIALE, si fermano Champions ed Europa League. Stop anche alla Premier League e Ligue 1

Il Coronavirus continua a mettere in ginocchio lo sport europeo e Mondiale. Dopo i recenti casi in Premier League, il massimo campionato inglese è stato sospeso. Stessa decisione per il campionato francese.

Presa di posizione (finalmente) anche da parte della Uefa, la quale ha deciso ufficialmente di sospendere Champions League ed Europa League.

Sono attese novità anche per quel che riguarda i prossimi Europei 2020: il torneo potrebbe essere rinviato a data da destinarsi.

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed.

Full statement: 👇

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 13, 2020