Coronavirus| UFFICIALE, si fermano Champions ed Europa League. Stop anche alla Premier League e Ligue 1

(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Il Coronavirus continua a mettere in ginocchio lo sport europeo e Mondiale. Dopo i recenti casi in Premier League, il massimo campionato inglese è stato sospeso. Stessa decisione per il campionato francese.

Presa di posizione (finalmente) anche da parte della Uefa, la quale ha deciso ufficialmente di sospendere Champions League ed Europa League.

Euro 2020 verso in rinvio?

Sono attese novità anche per quel che riguarda i prossimi Europei 2020: il torneo potrebbe essere rinviato a data da destinarsi.

I comunicati UFFICIALI

 

